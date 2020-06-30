Chula Vista Brewery owners react to San Diego County’s order to close down again

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the illness in San Diego County prompted officials Monday to place pause on any additional reopenings through at least August 1 and order all bars, breweries and wineries to close at midnight Tuesday.

Shortly after the announcement, KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the owners of Chula Vista Brewery who now have to shut down their operations once again.

