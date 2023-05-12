Chula Vista opens first bridge shelter to combat homeless crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For months, KUSI covered the closure of Harborside Park in Chula Vista after homeless took over the community space. The park has since been closed for eight months.

Mayor John McCann moved quickly after being elected to remedy the homeless crisis in his city. A couple-million dollars and several months later, the city’s first bridge shelter opened its doors for the area’s homeless.

The shelter is equipped with over 60 tiny-homes which house two individuals each. The houses are pet-friendly, customizable, and temperature regulated. To qualify for a three month stay, individuals must be sober.