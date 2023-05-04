Chula Vista builds first bridge shelter to combat homeless crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For months, KUSI covered the closure of Harborside Park in Chula Vista after homeless took over the community space. The park has since been closed for eight months.

Mayor John McCann moved to remedy the homeless crisis in his city. A couple-million dollars and several months later, the city’s first bridge shelter is preparing to open its doors for the area’s homeless.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with details.