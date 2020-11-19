Chula Vista businesses struggle to stay open as state regulations tighten





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Since San Diego County was forced to move back into the most restrictive Purple Tier of Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan, many businesses are once again struggling to find ways to make ends meet.

Restaurants are forced to close all indoor dining, just as the weather starts getting colder.

Restaurants across the country are trying their best to adapt to the stringent circumstances while continuing to provide and enjoyable dining experience for their customers.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Chula Vista where some local business owners shared their frustrations over the constant government regulation of their operations.

During the KUSI News at 4, KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the co-owner of Mangia Italiano, who explained the constant changes to the regulations is draining their ability to stay open.

During the KUSI News at 5, KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with General Manager of El Cruce =241, Sean Hale, who held a similar stance.

During the KUSI News at 6, KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Oak & Anchor BBQ’s Chris Sweat, who started making authentic BBQ on the street for Chula Vista Brewery so they can continue to serve customers.