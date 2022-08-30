Chula Vista candidate Amar Campa-Najjar discusses homelessness





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ammar Campa-Najjar is one of two mayoral candidates heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Campa-Najjar joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss why Campa-Najjar is dead set on not just winning the election, but winning by a landslide.

He discussed in detail Chula Vista’s Harborside Park, which was recently closed due to homelessness, and what previous leaders have failed to do in order to ameliorate the problem.

KUSI will feature Campa-Najjar’s opponent on Sept. 1 at 7:30 a.m. on “Good Morning San Diego”.