Chula Vista Celebrates 25 Years of Historic Lemon Festival on August 13th!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 25th annual Chula Vista Lemon Festival will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11am-6pm.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski met with Dominic Li Mandri and Catt Fields White of the Third Avenue Village Association to talk about this year’s event.

The event is free, family-friendly, and will feature a number of vendors selling lemon-themed products ranging from clothes to cocktails.

For more information: www.thirdavenuevillage.com