Chula Vista celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – October is Hispanic Heritage month, so the City of Chula Vista will be kicking off celebrations with an event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Chula Vista Center from 1 – 5 p.m.

The Chula Vista Center, location at 555 Broadway, will highlight Hispanic Heritage with live music, Folklorico dancers, games, crafts and more.

Chula Vista residents will be able to celebrate through the afternoon and participate in in raffles and giveaways. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Alex Navarro to talk about the days events.