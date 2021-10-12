Chula Vista City Council discusses future of Discovery Park

DISCOVERY PARK (KUSI) – An empty pedestal still stands at a Chula Vista park after the statue of Christopher Columbus was removed back in 2020.

Matt Prichard joined viewers live from Discovery Park.

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas described that folks from many different groups are discussing what should take its place and whether or not the park itself should be renamed, from the Sons of Italy San Diego to the indigenous community in San Diego County.