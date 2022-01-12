Chula Vista City Council holding meeting to discuss Republic Sanitation workers strike

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – As trash continues to pile up across the South Bay region, Chula Vista City Council is meeting to discuss the ongoing strike by Republic Sanitation workers.

The strike has been going on for four weeks, and trash in Chula Vista neighborhoods has been building up the entire time.

More than 200 workers are striking, as they believe they are not provided safe working conditions, and don’t think they are being paid enough.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live outside Chula Vista City Hall where she spoke with a member of the Teamsters Local 542 union, Sal Abrica, who detailed the perspective of the workers on strike.

As both sides communicate, the taxpayers are left with piles of trash occupying the streets in the places they call home.