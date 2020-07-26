Chula Vista City Council passes business relief package

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista City Council passed last week a package of additional economic relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package includes: An extension on the City’s eviction moratorium to help Chula Vista families stay in their homes during the economic crisis.

Accepting nearly $500,000 in emergency aid for the homeless from the Regional Taskforce on the Homeless.

Approving $1.5 million in small business relief funds to offset the cost of COVID-19 business interruption.

Cutting red tape to allow restaurants and businesses to expand service outdoor to provide social distancing– keeping customers safe and businesses running.

Approving weekend closures of parts of Third Avenue to allow pedestrian access, social distancing, and business use.

“We have to keep working together to protect those hardest hit by COVID-19 and the economic crisis,” said Councilmember Steve Padilla. “Chula Vista and the South Bay region have been disproportionately impacted and we have to do everything we can to support working families, vulnerable populations, and small businesses as we get through this pandemic together. I urge a unanimous vote tomorrow to show Chula Vista that we all stand together, dedicated to helping our community recover and rebuild.”

Padilla joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the package in detail.