Chula Vista City Council to consider highly controversial Landlord and Tenant Ordinance

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – On May 17, the Chula Vista City Council are to consider a highly controversial new Landlord and Tenant Ordinance.

The ordinance is strongly opposed by the Southern California Rental Housing Association, the California Apartment Association, the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors and other groups because it would create severe penalties for housing providers who don’t follow the complex rules.

Local activists, housing providers, and homeowners are speaking out about why they do not want this extreme initiative being proposed at the City Council meeting coming up because it has the potential to affect every homeowner in Chula Vista City who might want to rent out their home.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out with several locals to talk more on the ordinance and get their perspective on how it would affect them.