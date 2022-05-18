Chula Vista City Council to consider tenant protection ordinance





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista’s controversial Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance proposal is set to go before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night.

The issue circles from the statewide ordinance placed in 2020 to protect tenants in rental properties amid widespread job loss and evictions due to the pandemic.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the Chula Vista City Hall with perspectives from both landlords and tenants.

Landlords in Chula Vista feel that protection for renters two years after the onset of the pandemic has been long enough.

At the other side of the room, renters feel that landlords are not the ones needing help right now.

“The landlord will get their relief,” said Luis Castro, a renter and A.C.C.E. Member clad in a bright yellow member shirt outside the city council meeting. “There’s no such thing as a poor landlord. That’s an oxymoron, okay? How about the poor tenant? They are looking at homelessness,” Castro said.

City Councils with Los Angeles and San Diego both just extended their tenant ordinances. Castro feels that Chula Vista can do extend theirs, too.