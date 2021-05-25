Chula Vista City Council to decide on removal of Discovery Park Christopher Columbus statue

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – This evening the Chula Vista City Council will have a public hearing to vote on the removal of the statue of Christopher Columbus.

The statue is already gone, but the removal was only meant to be temporary.

Now, activists from the ‘Tell the Truth Coalition’ among others are working to permanently keep the statue out of Discovery Park.

