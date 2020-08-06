Chula Vista City Council votes to increase affordable middle-class housing in Otay Ranch

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – This week, the Chula Vista City Council voted to approve a deal to build 181 low-income and 150 moderate-income housing units in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of District 3 at no cost to taxpayers.

Councilmember Steve Padilla says, “this affordable housing in East Chula Vista reflects my long-standing commitment to ensuring working families can afford a roof over their head, and seniors aren’t priced out of their hometown.”

Padilla discussed the vote in more detail on Good Morning San Diego.