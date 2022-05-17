Chula Vista City Councilmembers hesitate to consider controversial Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinances





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista City Council will consider some possible ordinances that would dramatically affect rental housing providers on Tuesday.

Ordinance: Consideration of Establishing Residential Landlord and Tenant Provisions is summarized as,

With the expiration of California’s COVID-19 related eviction moratorium in September 2021, several tenants’ rights groups began advocating for stronger tenant protections by local governments across the state. In response to reports of tenant harassment and some evictions within Chula Vista, the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (“ACCE”) approached the City of Chula Vista requesting consideration of a local ordinance that would be more restrictive than existing State tenant protections, resulting in a City Council referral on September 14, 2021. The Housing Advisory Commission previously reviewed related item on December 8, 2021 and January 31, 2022. Tonight’s action presents a draft ordinance that is responsive to the City Council referral and provides an opportunity for final input prior to City Council action

The ordinance is strongly opposed by the Southern California Rental Housing Association, the California Apartment Association, the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors and other groups because it would create severe penalties for housing providers who don’t follow the complex rules.

Local activists, housing providers, and homeowners are speaking out about why they do not want this extreme initiative being proposed at the City Council meeting coming up because it has the potential to affect every homeowner in Chula Vista City who might want to rent out their home.

“I have grave concerns about the unintended consequences of rushing an ordinance like this, especially because there are so many good landlords, great relationships between tenants, landlords.” Said Jill Galvez, Chula Vista City Councilmember and Chula Vista Mayoral Candidate, “and they’re going to have to, you know, either pay additional fees with additional permitting to pay for additional staff time to create a whole new process to to evaluate this new measure.”

John McCann, Chula Vista City Councilmember and Chula Vista Mayoral Candidate, also joined KUSI’s Ed Lenderman to talk about the ordinances.

McCann said, “All it’s going to do is it’s going to increase rents and decrease the supply. We need affordable housing in the city of Chula Vista, and this is going to have the opposite effect”.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was in Chula Vista talking with some councilmembers about the ordinance to be voted on later Tuesday.