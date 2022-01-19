Chula Vista city officials: Trash strike is over but now it’s time to address fees and penalties

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Now that the strike between sanitation workers and Republic Services has ended, employees have been back to work as of Tuesday morning, finally taking the pounds of accumulated trash on its way to landfills, recycling and compost centers.

But now — Chula Vista city officials say — it’s time to address fees and penalties.

