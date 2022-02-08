Chula Vista City pressures Republic Sanitation to offer full refunds to the customers impacted by the strike

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of Chula Vista met with Republic Services putting pressure on them to dismiss charges or offer full refunds to customers who watched their garbage pile up, but were still billed during the December trash strike.

With more than 50,000 customers in Chula Vista impacted from strike, Republic told customers they would handle any refunds on a case-by-case basis.

On Good morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked to John McCann, City Councilmember of District 1 Chula Vista , about the updates between the City Manager and Republic Services.