Chula Vista community meeting to decide fate of Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park, which abuts an elementary school, has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity.

After deeming the park a health hazard, city officials added a turf barrier to the fence for added privacy for the elementary students. When this proved ineffective, city officials voted to close the park. Following closure, two were shot at the park in the early hours of the morning.

Now, the city of Chula Vista wants public input on the future of the park, and has scheduled a community meeting to help “reimagine” the public space.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the neighboring school’s auditorium at 681 Naples St.

For more information, call (619) 691-5047 or

Email harborside@chulavistaca.gov

Or head to the city’s website.