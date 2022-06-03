Chula Vista completes financing for massive Bayfront project





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been decades in the making, but the City of Chula Vista has successfully completed financing the massive “Chula Vista Bayfront Project”.

The Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista have secured $275 million in funding for construction on the Chula Vista Bayfront, enabling the flagship Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center project to break ground on Thursday.

City officials gathered at Bayside Park to announce the close of escrow.

The public financing of $275 million in bonds, along with other funding sources, funds construction of the new convention center, a new park, site preparation, utility connections, and improvements to streets surrounding the site.

Chula Vista Councilmember and Coastal Commissioner Steve Padilla joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more on this huge milestone.