Chula Vista councilman hospitalized after COVID-19 causes breathing problems

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Chula Vista councilman who tested positive for coronavirus remained hospitalized Friday after experiencing difficulty breathing.

Councilman Steve Padilla was admitted to UCSD Thornton Hospital and placed on a respirator in its intensive care unit Thursday night after experiencing worsening symptoms, his daughter Ashleigh Padilla said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Diego County rose to 105 Thursday and includes the region’s first case among a resident under the age of 20.

The 25 newly recorded cases is the highest day-to-day growth yet — with one involving a San Diego County resident between the ages of 10-19. There have been 13 hospitalizations attributed to the illness, but no deaths.

Of the 105 positive cases, 89 are residents of the county — 11 of them hospitalized; eight are under federal quarantine, with one of those patients hospitalized; and eight are non-residents, one of whom is hospitalized. The vast majority — 85 cases — of those who have tested positive have been under the age of 60.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order Thursday night, advising residents to not leave their homes except for essential needs.

Essential services will remain open, including: gas stations, pharmacies, banks, laundromats, and places to obtain food, including grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants.

Any other public event or gathering is considered non-essential and is banned under the order until further notice.

Health officials have asked local hospitals and laboratories to comply with county orders to report all testing results, positive or negative. A lack of reagent fluids is limiting the number of tests many facilities can complete a day, throwing off regional estimates of testing capabilities.