Chula Vista Councilman shares his story of recovering from COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla announced he has recovered from COVID-19 and returned home from the ICU to finish recuperation.

On March 14, Padilla, also the California Coastal Commission chairman, became the first local elected official to contract the illness. Five days later, he was admitted to UC San Diego Thornton Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla talked to Good Morning San Diego about his recovery from COVID-19.

He released a statement Friday expressing gratitude.

“Friends — I’m off the ventilator, out of the ICU, and will be home soon. After an intense 3-week battle with coronavirus, the relief and gratitude I’m feeling right now are overwhelming,” he said. “I’m so grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at UCSD Medical Center who saved my life, and who are working tirelessly every day to save more. America’s healthcare professionals are true heroes showing undaunted courage on the frontlines of this fight.”

“Take it from me: the threat of coronavirus is as serious as it is real. We all need to stay home, and follow County Public Health guidelines to stop the spread and save lives that are at risk. Thank you all for your support during this ordeal — it made a real difference. I’m looking forward to getting back home and back to work very soon! Together, we will get through this.”