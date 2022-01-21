Chula Vista Elementary School District finds new superintendent

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – After months of searching the Chula Vista Elementary School District’s Board of Education has announced it is recommending Eduardo Reyes, Ed. D. for the position of Superintendent. After interviewing several highly qualified candidates they finally reached a decision last night during a Special Board Meeting.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Dr Eduardo Reyes, Chula Vista Elementary School District’s new superintendent, about his professional experiences as well as what he plans to bring to the district.