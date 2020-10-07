Chula Vista Elementary School District postpones reopening

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista Elementary School District, one of the largest school districts in San Diego County has decided it will continue with distance learning, reversing earlier plans to begin a phased re-opening later this month.

The District wanted to start a phased re-opening of the schools on October 26.

In the initial stage, the District would bring pre-school to second grade students back to the classrooms.

However, with more COVID-19 infections in the area inside district boundaries, the school district said it’s shelving its plan for a first phase reopening.

By zip code, the South Bay has some of the highest infection rates in the county.

As of now, there is no definite date for reopening. Some South Bay community members have signed an online petition urging the Chula Vista Elementary School District to halt any re-openings, until the data supports it.

On Thursday, school district officials will meet with the County Office of Education to go over CDC criteria and look at the road ahead.