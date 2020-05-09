Chula Vista florist reopens in time for Mother’s Day

CHULA VISUTA (KUSI0 – The Singing Florist reopened after completing a safe reopening plan.

Retail stores across the region opened for curbside service provided they met San Diego County’s guidelines.

The stores able to open Friday included bookstores, music stores, jewelers, shoe stores, toy stores, antique dealers, home and furnishings suppliers, sporting goods, clothing stores and florists, but those businesses will have to operate through curbside service or deliveries.

Manufacturing, warehouse and logistics businesses supporting those businesses were also able to open Friday.

All businesses opening as part of “Phase 2” must complete a safe reopening plan, found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/coronavirus.html, and post it publicly. All employees must be given copies of the plan.