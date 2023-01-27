Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard.

Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to leave by Feb. 3 after repeatedly voicing complaints about the homeless camps and drug use outside his building.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live from Chula Vista with more on this small business owner’s struggle to keep his boxing rink open.