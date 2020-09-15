Great Turnout at Chula Vista Hawks AAU Hoops Three Point shootout





Sunday morning at Scobee Park in Eastlake was the place to be for the Chula Vista Hawks AAU annual hoops Three Point shootout fundraiser. The contest helped raise money for equipment to help the student-athletes develop their skill set during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Student-Athletes from all over the South Bay competed in the contest. The girl’s winner from Eastlake High School was Faith Esquer only a sophomore. She made fourteen three point baskets in the final round. Patty Contreras, a senior from Mater Dei High School hit eleven three pointers to come in second place. Boy’s winner was AJ McIlwain he will be attending Otay Ranch High School. He recently moved to San Diego from Atlanta, Georgia.