Chula Vista helps businesses with relief package

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday passed a package of additional economic relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Mary Salas joined Good Morning San Diego to explain the relief package.

The package includes: An extension on the City’s eviction moratorium to help Chula Vista families stay in their homes during the economic crisis.

Accepting nearly $500,000 in emergency aid for the homeless from the Regional Taskforce on the Homeless.

Approving $1.5 million in small business relief funds to offset the cost of COVID-19 business interruption.

Cutting red tape to allow restaurants and businesses to expand service outdoor to provide social distancing– keeping customers safe and businesses running.

Approving weekend closures of parts of Third Avenue to allow pedestrian access, social distancing, and business use.

“As COVID-19 cases surge again, these economic relief measures were critical to help our community members hardest hit by the pandemic and economic crisis,” said Councilmember Steve Padilla. “We must keep people in their homes, support small businesses, and keep vulnerable populations healthy in order for our community to recover and rebuild.”