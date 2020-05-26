Chula Vista High School Seniors receive surprise Class of 2020 tribute

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – In an effort to find unique ways to honor the graduating class of 2020 whose final year was cut short due to COVID-19, Chula Vista High School surprised seniors with a special tribute of their names hand painted on the schools football field.

“The graduates are missing out on so much,” says DiAnne Cabe, Chula Vista High Assistant Principal of Student Activities. “Despite this, they have shown such strength and resiliency that we wanted to do something for them that hopefully they will look back on and cherish for years to come.”

Turf Graphics NW, an award-winning artist from Spokane, Washington specializes in field graphics and logos with over twenty-years experience in design work. His work has been featured on ESPN, Fox, and ROOT Sports. Hand painting of students names will be completed over the Memorial Day Weekend.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was there to see it all take place.