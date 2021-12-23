Chula Vista home features over-the-top holiday decorations





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A Chula Vista resident has been sharing holiday magic on social media throughout the season, reaching over 1 million people across multiple platforms.

Yes, her home is all decked out too.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Kayla Freitas’ home to give viewers a look.

Later in the evening, Sardina visited the twinkling lights over at Clairemont Christmas Park, a neighborhood that keeps their lights on even after 10 p.m.