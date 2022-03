Chula Vista hosts ‘Taste of Third’ event Thursday

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Dust off your taste buds, Chula Vista’s “Taste of Third” is back for its 26th year!

The event takes place on March 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dominic Li Mandri, District Manager of the Third Avenue Village Association, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

Purchase tickets on their website.