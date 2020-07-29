Chula Vista increases COVID-19 resources for public safety workers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Council voted to increase resources for public safety Fire, ambulance, and law enforcement see increased investment to keep Chula Vista safe, and healthy.

The robust package of public safety investments, including federal Coronavirus aid, in response to the pandemic and ongoing community needs.

The package includes:

• New fire service equipment to better respond as we head into fire season.

• New ambulances and heart monitors to improve emergency response times when community members call 911 for medical help.

• Nearly $400,000 in federal funding that includes PPE and other preparation for our first responders and law enforcement to respond to COVID-19.

“Our first responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis and we must continue to support them with safety equipment and PPE,” said Councilmember Steve Padilla. “I will continue to work to get Chula Vista’s fair share from the federal government to address the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on our communities.”

Padilla joined Good Morning San Diego to further discuss the package passed by Chula Vista City Council.