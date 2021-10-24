Chula Vista Library hosting Old Globe Theater’s production of ‘Shakespeare: Call and Response’





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista Library is teaming up with the Old Globe Theater to bring a unique audience experience to you.

“Shakespeare: Call and Response” is an hour-long experience involving verse, music, dance, audience participation — and it’s free!

Alyson Hamlin, Branch Manager of the Civic Center Library, and Laura Zablit, Old Globe’s Arts Engagement Programs Manager, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

The event will be outdoors and brings Old Globe shows to the public with an interactive Shakespeare production.