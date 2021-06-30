Chula Vista Library new deck opens for story time

The City of Chula Vista recently opened an expansive new deck at its Civic Center Library that overlooks the adjacent Friendship Park. Located on the north side of the library, the 5,000 square foot deck allows visitors a new entrance to the library and easy access to the park. Plans for the deck include events, recreational classes such as Yoga, Aerobics or Mommy and Me fitness activities, art classes, Movies on the Deck, and more.

In addition, beginning July 1, the deck will be available to rent for private events; fees are $75 per hour with a two-hour minimum for Chula Vista residents and $150 per hour with a two-hour minimum for non-residents. The deck can accommodate up to 330 people and features beautiful shade sails.

While the majority of the funding for the deck was obtained through a $1.3 million Housing-Related Parks grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the initial fundraising was provided by private donors. Those who contributed to the new deck include Aquatica, AT&T, Baldwin & Sons, Chelsea Development Corporation, Home Fed, KB Home, Kleege, Millenia, Mountain West Real Estate, Republic Services, Ron Cohn, SDG&E, and Seven Mile Casino.

Who’s ready for story time??? The @CVLFoundation is starting story time today at 11am on their brand new deck!! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/b4bW4Mfexi — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) June 30, 2021