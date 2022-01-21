Chula Vista man killed in Dehesa-Area car crash





DEHESA (KUSI) – A motorist died Thursday in a solo car crash near Singing Hills Golf Course.

The 42-year-old Chula Vista man was headed east on a curving stretch of Willow Glen Drive in the Dehesa area shortly before 9:30 a.m. when his 2020 Dodge Challenger veered off the south side of the roadway near Campbell Lane and struck a tree and a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the accident, CHP public-affairs Officer Matthew Baranowski said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.