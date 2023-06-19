Chula Vista Mayor John McCann touts success of Tiny Homes Transition Center in fixing homelessness





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – As the homeless crisis continues to worse across San Diego County, the city of Chula Vista is seeing success in helping get people off the street.

Chula Vista recently opened San Diego County’s first Tiny Homes Transition Shelter, which has 65 units.

The shelter provides residents with security & privacy, so residents can focus on seeking employment & permanent housing. The City has partnered with CityNet, a non-profit with the highest success rate of getting homeless off the streets runs the shelter & offers wrap around services to residents -Chula Vista enforces right away laws & does not allow camping tents to be put up on sidewalks.

Chula Vista Mayor, Republican John McCann, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the new Tiny Homes Transition Shelter is helping fix the homeless crisis.

McCann pointed out that the people using the Tiny Homes Transition Center undergo a vetting process, which is key to the success they are seeing.