Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas appointed to airport authority board





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas has been appointed to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s Board, filling the seat of Imperial Beach City Councilmember Mark West, it was announced Thursday.

West’s term expires Sunday. Casillas Salas was nominated by the mayors of the South County cities. She will begin her three-year term on Monday.

“I am honored to serve on the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board,” said Casillas Salas. “I am looking forward to helping this regional asset recover from the pandemic and begin the redevelopment of Terminal 1 and the modernization of San Diego’s transportation infrastructure.”

The Airport Authority operates San Diego International Airport. It is governed by a nine-member board whose members are appointed by elected officials representing all areas of San Diego County.

“Mayor Mary Casillas Salas is an excellent addition to the Airport Authority Board,” said Airport Authority Board Chair Johanna Schiavoni. “Her vast experience with development and environmental issues in the South County will be a tremendous asset for us moving forward.

“I also note with pride that the majority of our board is now made up of women leaders from across our region, and our board is increasingly diverse in terms of personal and professional backgrounds. We welcome the breadth of representation and experience our members bring to our board,” Schiavoni said.

She then thanked West for his contributions to the board.

“He has been instrumental in championing environmental stewardship at the airport and in leading on complex ground transportation issues, including the recent transition to an open taxi operating system which allows all San Diego permitted taxis to participate at the airport,” Schiavoni said.