Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas highlights COVID-19 response in 2021 State of the City





CHULA VSITA (KUSI) – Tuesday, during her seventh State of the City Address, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas provided an update on the city as it moves forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mayor highlighted how her city successfully dedicated staff and resources to provide needed services, emergency food distribution, important testing and vaccination centers, small business support and more to those in need.

Mayor Salas joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to recap her 2021 State of the City Address.