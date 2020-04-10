Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas says smaller cities are being left out of the coronavirus stimulus package





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Mayors of small cities facing big budget shortfalls say they were unfairly cut out of the $2.2 trillion stimulus law and they are drawing support in Congress to make them eligible for direct aid in future rounds of coronavirus legislation.

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas spoke to KUSI News on the phone to further explain why she feels cities like Chula Vista have been left out.