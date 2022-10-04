Chula Vista Mayoral candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar: I am focused on real issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Chula Vista’s Republican mayoral candidate, John McCann, held a press conference announcing a private “investigation” into Democrat candidate, Ammar Campa-Najjar.

McCann announced he hired professional private investigator and former FBI Agent, Lawrence Hamilton, to follow Ammar Campa-Najjar around since June, to prove the Democrat candidate does not live in Chula Vista.

McCann’s findings revealed that Ammar Campa-Najjar stayed at his girlfriend’s condo in Banker’s Hill for 32 straight nights. McCann acknowledged the residence his not Campa Najjar’s, but is Congresswoman Sara Jacobs home, who is Campa-Najjar’s girlfriend.

Campa-Najjar told KUSI’s Teresa Sardina that he thought McCann’s press conference was a “circus show.” While speaking with Sardina, McCann even admitted that Campa-Najjar’s home is in Chula Vista.

Monday, Ammar Campa-Najjar joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes in-studio to respond to McCann’s latest claim, that his girlfriend’s Tesla, is another example him breaking the gift limits election law. McCann says Campa-Najjar did not report Jacobs’ leased Tesla Model 3 as a gift, and the car is in fact above the allowable limits.

Campa-Najjar responded to the claim saying, “it’s a desperate attempt from a dying campaign.” Campa-Najjar added that he believes voters don’t care about this stuff, “they care about their own homes.”

Campa-Najjar says it’s a non-issue with no merit.

He also brought in a letter he received from John McCann, informing him that McCann is depositing $50,000 of his personal money into his campaign. But Campa-Najjar points out that McCann sent this letter to his Chula Vista home. The same one that McCann says he does not actually live in.

Concluding, Campa-Najjar said he wants to focus on the issues like fixing the homelessness crisis, and decreasing criminal activity among the unhoused population. He pointed out that McCann has been a Chula Vista Councilmember

John McCann is scheduled to appear Wednesday on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

