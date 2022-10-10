Chula Vista Mayoral candidate Ammar Campa Najjar: McCann has done nothing in 16 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, but many San Diego voters have already received their ballots in the mail.

Chula Vista mayoral candidate (D), Ammar Campa-Najjar, is prioritizing safety and homelessness in his campaign to become Chula Vista’s next mayor.

Campa-Najjar appeared on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego Sunday to tout his recent endorsements from law enforcement agencies, as he explained to KUSI’s Teresa Sardina that he wants to hire more police officers if elected.

Campa-Najjar then blasted his opponent, Republican John McCann, for being a Chula Vista City Councilmember for 16 years, and failing to set up a single homeless shelter in the city. Campa-Najjar said he wants to open a shelter, enforce the law against criminal members of the homeless community, but act with compassion for those who are just down on their luck.

Campa-Najjar added that Chula Vista has the second highest sales tax in the county, but Chula Vista residents get nothing in return for it. Campa-Najjar said the high sales tax is a reflection of McCann’s failures during his time in Chula Vista City Council.

