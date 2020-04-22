Chula Vista nonprofit ‘Community Through Hope’ holds bi-weekly food distribution amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One by one, volunteers with Community Through Hope in Chula Vista, put bags and boxes of food in hundreds of vehicles.

“Community Through Hope is a local nonprofit in Chula Vista we are volunteer driven and partnership-based,” said Rosy Vasquez, who is with the organization.

This centralized nutrition hub, off of C street has been holding a food distribution event every Tuesday and Thursday since it recognize, so many people have been laid-off due to COVID-19.

The demand for food and nutrition is so high, there is a line of people in their cars for more than a mile, all the way down to the freeway.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to feed my family for three or four days, I’m not working right now so this is gonna be a big support,” said Salvador Santillan, A father of three boys who is currently unemployed.

Helping to make it happen, are all the volunteers, like Deion Williams.

“I’m going to be at home sitting down so why not make me the most of my time,” said Williams.

And he does so, so cheerfully.

Cars have been lined up since 5am!

