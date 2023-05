Chula Vista opens tiny home facility to house homeless individuals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of Chula Vista established a facility of 65 tiny homes which each house two individuals. These beds will house homeless individuals for three months at a time, with sobriety being a prerequisite to enter the facility.

The rooms are temperature controlled and function alongside a laundry station, communal bathrooms, and station security.

