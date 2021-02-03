Chula Vista PD chief frustrated with place on vaccine distribution List

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Chiefs’ and Sheriff’s Association is requesting that law enforcement personnel be considered a higher priority for COVID-19 vaccines.

Chula Vista Police Department, Chief Roxana Kennedy, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss why she wants law enforcement agencies in San Diego to be moved up in priority.

The County of San Diego is following federal and state guidelines for priority groups.

So far people in Phase 1A which includes Healthcare Personnel (includes healthcare support occupations) and Long-Term Care Facility Staff & Residents and 65 years and older are eligible for vaccines in San Diego County.

Law Enforcement officers are currently under Phase 1B tier one which is next. The tier one includes those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture.

Kennedy said law enforcement are often first to emergencies before EMTs and Paramedics, which are eligible for vaccinations.

County Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas have responded to Kennedy’s request to discuss getting officers vaccinated, according to Kennedy.

Orange and Riverside are among several counties in California that have moved onto Phase 1B and started vaccinating law enforcement officers.