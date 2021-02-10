Chula Vista Police Chief Kennedy ‘disappointed’ Supervisors refuse to vaccinate law enforcement





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 against a recommendation to allow police officers to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Chula Vista Police Department, Chief Roxana Kennedy, joined Good Morning San Diego’s Jason Austell with a reaction the the decision and discuss why she wants law enforcement agencies in San Diego to be moved up in priority.

Kennedy said, “I was extremely disappointed to watch the supervisors meeting and to hear some of the discussion as if law enforcement was trying to push 65 and older out of the way is really missing the point.”

The County of San Diego is following federal and state guidelines for priority groups. The County is also working with the community to make sure the vaccine is distributed equitably.

Law enforcement is currently included in Phase 1B-Tier 1, which has not yet opened to essential workers.

So far people in San Diego County Phase 1A which includes Healthcare Personnel (includes healthcare support occupations) and Long-Term Care Facility Staff & Residents and 65 years and older are eligible for vaccines in San Diego County.