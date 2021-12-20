Chula Vista Police Department holds Holiday Meal and Toy Giveaway Monday morning





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the Chula Vista Police Department where they held a Holiday Meal and Toy Giveaway on Monday morning.

The Chula Vista Police Department is proud to partner with local sponsors and our community to help make the holidays special by providing holiday meals and toys for more than 500 needy South Bay families. Participating families have already been invited and provided with a ticket/voucher for the event.

