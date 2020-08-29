Chula Vista Police Department recruiting officers

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista City Council recently voted to approve a resolution bringing $750,000 in funding from the United States Department of Justice to hire six new peace officers.

The grant includes a requirement that one or more officer be a military veteran.

“Public safety has to be our top priority,” said Councilmember Steve Padilla, a former police detective. “We can focus on keeping our neighborhoods safe while constantly working to strengthen the relationship between the police department and our community. Community policing is a critical piece of that puzzle.”

Chief Roxana Kennedy joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Chula Vista Police Department and recruiting.