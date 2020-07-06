Chula Vista Police Department to launch Live911 technology

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista Police Department is breaking ground on an innovative technology that will benefit anyone who makes an emergency 9-1-1 call in the City.

In addition to CVPD’s successful Drone as a First Responder program, now all CVPD patrol officers have access to Live911 allowing officers to live-stream 9-1-1 calls directly to their vehicles at the same time as the calls come into Police Dispatch.

Normal procedure for a 9-1-1 call is for a dispatch call-taker to receive the 9-1-1 call, enter it into the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), and then a police dispatcher notifies officers over the police radio of the incident. With Live911, which does not replace Dispatch, officers can hear what is happening in real time and see the exact location of the caller. The increased information provides the officers the ability to create a better response plan, enhance their de-escalation skills and improved response times by eliminating dispatching delays and save lives, according to CVPD.

Police Chief Roxana Kennedy joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the technology that will be launching on July 15th.