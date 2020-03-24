Chula Vista Police Department using drones to educate the community and protect officer amid COVID-19 pandemic





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista Police Department is considering using its drones to help educate the public during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The idea is not to patrol people but rather deploy drones, when needed, to communicate to people about the services and resources that are available to help the community and that would include among the most vulnerable population; the homeless.

A drone would be outfitted with speakers and would be used to reach the homeless encampments in urban canyon areas that are difficult to get to because of the rough terrain.

The drones would also allow officers to practice social distancing while still serving the public.

Captain Vern Sallee says the department is vetting the idea through the FAA and stresses this is not to proactively enforce the safer at home order but rather to communicate with the public about the COVID-19 and services available.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live in Chula Vista with more details.