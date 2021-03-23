Chula Vista Police Drone as First Responder Program expands citywide

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista Police Drone as First Responder (DFR) program’s new FAA approval allows the police agency to launch drones from anywhere within city limits to respond to 911 calls and emergencies.

The approval expands DFR from approximately 33% coverage of the city to 100% coverage providing airborne support to public safety operations in a safe, responsible, and transparent manner.

Officers said DFR operations have proven to protect the public, preserve the peace, and reduce response times while increasing the overall quality of life in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy joined Good Morning San Diego to describe how the DFR program helps save lives and maintain a safe community. “As a chief of police, my primary concerns are the safety of the public and the safety of my officers. Since 2018, the DFR program has made an incredible difference in how we respond to emergency calls for service. It allows officers to see what is happening at a scene, including what risk may or may not exists, before they round the corner and are thrust into a dangerous situation. The DFR program makes our officers, our citizens and even the subjects we encounter, safer. In my opinion, drones are immensely important to the future of public safety and are a critical lifesaving tool… I can’t imagine our operations without them.”