Chula Vista Police Foundation holiday auction and meal giveaway





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista Police Foundation Holiday Auction supports many amazing programs and is happening now until December 15th.

Some of the programs that benefit from the Shop for the holidays are the Chula Vista Police Foundation’s drone program, K-9, Our homeless outreach program, and Explorer/ Cadet program.

The auction will also support an upcoming holiday meal giveaway on Monday, December 21st at Walmart on Broadway in Chula Vista.

Chief Roxana Kennedy joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the holiday programs.